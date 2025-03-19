"All Human Created Equal": US Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Donald Trump in late January banned transgender people from the armed forces.
Washington:
A US federal judge on Tuesday suspended the Trump administration's ban on transgender people serving in the military, citing the principle of equality.
Referencing the US Declaration of Independence, which states that all humans are "created equal," the judge suspended President Donald Trump's late January order that excluded transgender people from the armed forces.
