Advertisement

"All Human Created Equal": US Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Referencing the US Declaration of Independence, which states that all humans are "created equal," the judge suspended President Donald Trump's late January order that excluded transgender people from the armed forces.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"All Human Created Equal": US Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Donald Trump in late January banned transgender people from the armed forces.
Washington:

A US federal judge on Tuesday suspended the Trump administration's ban on transgender people serving in the military, citing the principle of equality.

Referencing the US Declaration of Independence, which states that all humans are "created equal," the judge suspended President Donald Trump's late January order that excluded transgender people from the armed forces.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Transgender Military Ban US, LGBTQ
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now