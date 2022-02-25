US To Provide $600 Million To Ukraine For 'Lethal Weapons' To Fight Against Russia

Nancy Pelosi said lethal defense weapons will help Ukraine to fight against Russia.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said lawmakers want to provide Ukraine with $600 million for "lethal defense weapons" to battle Russia's unfolding attack.

"What we're doing with Ukraine is making sure that we have humanitarian assistance to help the people; that we have lethal defense weapons going into Ukraine to the tune of $600 million for them to fight their own fight," she said, speaking to reporters in San Francisco.

