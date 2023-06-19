US, China Wish To 'Stabilise' Ties, Says Antony Blinken On Beijing Visit

Antony Blinken said he was "clear-eyed" about China. (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he agreed with China's leadership on the need to "stabilise" relations but that he was "clear-eyed" on vast disagreements.

"In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Antony Blinken told reporters in Beijing after two days of talks.

"I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship."

But Antony Blinken said he was "clear-eyed" about China, whose relations with the United States have sharply deteriorated in recent years.

"We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we profoundly -- even vehemently -- disagree," Antony Blinken said.

Rejecting a major line of criticism from China, Antony Blinken insisted that President Joe Biden was not seeking "economic containment" of Beijing through its sweeping ban on exports of high-end semiconductors.

"We want to see growth. We want to see success in every part of the world, including, of course, in the major economies like China," Antony Blinken said.

"But at the same time," he said, "it's not in our interest to provide technology to China that could be used against us.

"And at a time when it's engaged in a build-up of its nuclear weapons programme in a very opaque way, when it's producing hypersonic missiles, when it's using technology for repressive purposes, how is it in our interest to provide those specific technologies to China?

"Other countries feel the same way," he said.

Assurances on Taiwan

China has pointed to Taiwan as a main area of disagreement.

Beijing claims the self-governing democracy, which buys weapons from Washington, and has not ruled out using force to seize it.

Antony Blinken repeated that the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan and stood by its stance of maintaining the status quo.

"At the same time, we and many others have deep concerns about some of the provocative actions that China has taken in recent years going back to 2016," he said.

On another regional issue, Antony Blinken said he spoke to China about using its influence over its ally North Korea, which has fired a volley of rockets and has rebuffed offers of talks with the Biden administration.

"All members of the international community have an interest in encouraging the DPRK to act responsibly to stop launching missiles, to start engaging on its nuclear programme," said Antony Blinken, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"China's in a unique position to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue and to end its dangerous behaviour."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)