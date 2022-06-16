US Bakery Fails To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Cookie Line

The Christie Cookie Co. assembled a line of sugar cookies at First Horizon Park.

People all across the world are breaking or attempting to break Guinness World Records every day.

A bakery in Nashville of United States attempted to break a Guinness World Record by assembling over 3,000 sugar cookies in a line at a baseball stadium, but the attempt was disqualified due to the bad weather.

The Christie Cookie Co. assembled a line of sugar cookies at First Horizon Park in an effort to beat the record for the longest cookie line on Monday, June 13.

The length of the cookie line was 238.72 metres (783 ft 3 in). The attempt began at 8:30 am and ended at 5:30 pm. After it failed to make any record, the cookies were distributed to the common people to enjoy.

A post has been shared by the Cristie Cookie Co. by their official account on Instagram three days ago.

"Get ready, we're about to attempt something ground record breaking. Tune in to our stories tomorrow to watch & find out if we make history," read the caption.

According to GWR, UpSpring (USA) currently holds the record for the longest line of cookies/biscuits with 3,328 cookies. It was set on October 31, 2019 in Guangzhou, China.

Recently, a man attempted to set a new world record for highest bungee jump (198 feet) to dunk a doughnut into a cup of coffee. The video of Ron Jones' heroic attempt was posted by Guinness World Records (GWR) on its Instagram handle.

"Highest dunk of a doughnut (bungee jumping) 60.553 m (198 ft 8 in) by Ron Jones US," the caption of the video said.

Whereas, The current record for highest bungee dunk is 73.41 m (240 ft 10 in) by Simon Berry (UK) who dunked a biscuit into a cup of tea in 2016."