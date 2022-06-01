Viral Video: Man Bungee Jumps From 198 Feet To Dunk Doughnut Into Cup Of Coffee, Internet Stunned

A man bungee jumps from 198 feet to dunk doughnut into a cup of coffee

Everyday people make dangerous and daring attempts to set new world records. Taking the tradition forward, a man attempted to set a new world record for highest bungee jump (198 feet) to dunk a doughnut into a cup of coffee. The video of Ron Jones' heroic attempt was posted by Guinness World Records (GWR) on its Instagram handle.

“Highest dunk of a doughnut (bungee jumping) 60.553 m (198 ft 8 in) by Ron Jones US,” the caption of the video says.

The video begins with Mr Jones getting ready for the bungee jump from a suspended platform. Before you can blink your eyes, he takes the plunge with a doughnut in hand. Mr Jones is seen reaching a cup of coffee kept on the table 198 feet below, where he dunks his doughnut.

The video was posted 10 hours ago and has garnered over 6.25 lakh views and more than 56,000 likes since then.

People are stunned by Mr Jones' daredevilry. “He took Dunkin Donuts to a whole another level,” a user said.

Another user said, “Imagine how confidently this guy dunks his donuts on usual life.”

“Could have posted this on June 3rd for national donut day,” a third user wrote.

Commenting on the post, GWR said, “A doughnut was dunked into a coffee cup measuring just 8.89 cm (3.5 in) in diameter on the US TV show Guinness World Records Unleashed in 2013. The current record for highest bungee dunk is 73.41 m (240 ft 10 in) by Simon Berry (UK) who dunked a biscuit into a cup of tea in 2016.”

