US Announces New Arms Aid Package For Ukraine

The Biden administration announced another package of weapons aid for Ukraine.
Washington:
The Biden administration announced another package of weapons aid for Ukraine, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, without revealing the amount of contents of the package.
Kirby said the U.S. would continue to provide additional packages for Ukraine "right up to the end of this administration."
