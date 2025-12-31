Advertisement

Putin Says Russia Believes It Will Win In Ukraine In New Year Address

In the comments, Putin called on Russians to "support our heroes" fighting in Ukraine.

Putin said, "We believe in you and our victory."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country believed it would win in Ukraine, where Moscow has led an almost four-year offensive, in his New Year's Eve address on Wednesday. 

In the comments, Putin called on Russians to "support our heroes" fighting in Ukraine, saying: "We believe in you and our victory." 

