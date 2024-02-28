Michelle Obama is the former first list of the US (File)

Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the US, is the leading choice to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic party's candidate for the presidential elections, a poll has shown.

Nearly half of the democrats - who voted in the Rasmussen Reports polls - expressed their choice for someone other than Biden to fight the US Presidential elections.

About 48% of the Democratic voters polled said they approve of the party "finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November," compared to 38% who disapprove.

Only 33 per cent of Democrats believe there will be a ballot shakeup.

Michelle Obama got about 20 per cent of votes among other options to replace 81-year-old Joe Biden. The other contenders were Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Kamala Harris received about 15 per cent of the votes, while 12 per cent favoured a rematch between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama has repeatedly being called to consider running for the presidential election.

Obama last month expressed deep fear about the upcoming elections, saying it "haunts" her. "The fact that people think that government-'eh,, does it really even do anything?' - and I'm like, 'Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted.' And I worry sometimes that we do. Those are the things that keep me up," she had said.

The lineup in the 2024 US election has long been a foregone conclusion, with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump appearing all but certain.

Biden asserts that he is the best qualified candidate, despite polls that indicate that his age is off-putting to voters.

Trump, meanwhile, insists he will run despite possible criminal conviction before the election which theoretically could see him face decades in prison.