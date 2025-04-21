Pope Francis, the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics in the world, died on Easter at the age of 88 after battling various ailments for some time, the Vatican News announced.

The 88-year-old leader of the Vatican was admitted to the hospital for five weeks, fighting double pneumonia. He did not preside over the Vatican's Mass for Easter yesterday, but appeared at the end of the event. In his Easter message, he called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The pope also called on the Palestinian operator group Hamas to release its remaining hostages and condemned what he said was a "worrisome" trend of antisemitism in the world.

The first Pope from the Americas, he defended the most disenfranchised from migrants to transgenders and members of the LGBTQ community. He spoke actively on the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel's operations in Gaza, climate change, controversial policies of US President Donald Trump.

Track for live updates: