Robert Prevost: 10 Things To Know About Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a long-time missionary in Latin America, has been elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church. The 69-year-old from Chicago is the first American to fill the role of pope, and has taken the name Leo XIV. On Thursday, Pope Leo appeared on the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica after white smoke billowed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signifying the 133 cardinal electors had chosen him as a successor to Francis, who died last month.

"Peace be with you all," Pope Leo said in his first speech after becoming the leader of the Catholic Church. He also spoke fondly of his predecessor, Francis. "We still hear in our ears the weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis, who blessed us," he said. "United and hand in hand with God, let us advance together," he told cheering crowds.

Here are 10 things to know for the new American pontiff: