'Resist The Temptation': Pope Leo Urges Priests Not To Use AI To Write Sermons

Pope Leo XIV has cautioned Catholic priests against using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to prepare their homilies. Machines can never truly share the faith or spiritual experience of a believer, he said.

During a private meeting with priests from the Diocese of Rome on February 19, Pope Leo XIV told them not to use AI as a shortcut to write sermons. "Resist the temptation to prepare homilies with artificial intelligence," he said.

Pope Leo stressed that a true homily is more than an intellectual exercise, saying it should come from personal belief and lived faith. "To give a true homily is to share faith that AI will never be able to do it," he added, reported The Irish Star.

Pope Leo added that watching videos on TikTok or following trends on social media may feel inspiring for a moment, but it is not the same as having a true faith. Real spirituality, according to him, comes from personal experience.

"Seeking illusion on the internet, on TikTok, can't replace an authentic spiritual connection," he added. "People want to see your faith, your experience of having known and loved Jesus Christ."

Pope Leo said prayer is the most important part of a priest's life. But it should not be done as a duty. "Prayer is time spent with the Lord and not just the routine of reciting the breviary as quickly as possible."

Pope Leo also advised continuing learning throughout life, stating, "Study in our life must be permanent, continuous."

He explained, "Like all muscles in the body, if we do not use them, if we do not move them, they die. The brain needs to be used, so our intelligence must also be exercised a little so as not to lose this capacity."

The Vatican, though, has introduced a new AI-powered translation system. This system will translate religious ceremonies held at St Peter's Basilica in real time into up to 60 languages.