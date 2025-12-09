Pope Leo, Indonesian Aura Farming Kid Among New York Times' 2025 Style Icons

Pope Leo XIV, the Indonesian ‘aura farming' preteen and tennis star Naomi Osaka's Labubu were among celebrities, athletes and political figures, who defined what it means to be stylish this year. Their fashion statements earned them spots on The New York Times's list of the most stylish people of 2025.

Elected this year, Pope Leo XIV paired his papal whites with a Chicago White Sox cap, a moment that instantly went viral. From a different corner of the world came Rayyan Arkan Dikha, the Indonesian 12-year-old whose “aura farming” dance videos filmed on the gunwale of a moving boat became a global sensation.

On the tennis court, Naomi Osaka sported a bejewelled Labubu designed by Kerin Rose Gold during the US Open. The customised ruby-studded and crystal-covered versions quickly took off online.

Eustace Tilley, the New Yorker's century-old mascot, also made the list. The mascot marked the magazine's 100th anniversary, looking virtually unchanged from his original 1925 debut.

They weren't alone.

Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan brought glamour to the Met Gala in a Sabyasachi ensemble. For his debut, the superstar wore a long black Tasmanian-wool Sabyasachi coat over a silk shirt and tailored trousers, accessorised with layered gold jewellery and a jewelled Bengal-tiger cane. He layered several pieces of jewellery: heavy gold chains, including a huge pendant with the letter “K” (for “King Khan”), and a choker inscribed “SRK.

In the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the league's most stylish player as he continued to dominate tunnel fashion with pastel knits and sharp tailoring.

Political figures made their mark, too.

Claudia Sheinbaum, in her first year as Mexico's president, put focus on Indigenous fashion by regularly wearing embroidered outfits and challenging big brands that copied local artisans' designs.

US First Lady Melania Trump, during President Donald Trump's second term, adopted dramatic face-shielding hats as her signature.

Girl band Katseye, after appearing in a viral Gap denim campaign, capped their first year as a group with two Grammy nominations, including best new artist.

Their style leans on Y2K-inspired denim, mixing low-rise jeans, crop tops and loose silhouettes.

Even Erewhon made an appearance. The Los Angeles grocer's 2025 celebrity smoothies, backed by everyone from singer Kacey Musgraves to the Smashing Pumpkins, became the year's most talked-about food-fashion crossover.

Rounding out the year were ASAP Rocky, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Bad Bunny and Paige Bueckers, each contributing to 2025's style landscape through bold looks, red-carpet risks and streetwear moments.