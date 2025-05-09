Why Robert Prevost, The 267th Pontiff, Chose The Name 'Pope Leo XIV'

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the 267th Pope. He became the first American to assume the role in the Roman Catholic Church's 2,000-year history. He adopted the name Pope Leo XIV, and the first thing everyone wanted to know was the reason for it.

Former Archbishop of Boston, Sean Patrick O'Malley, in his blog, wrote that the new Pope picked the name to honour Pope Leo XIII, who led the church from 1878 to 1903. He was known for standing up for social justice and was an active member in addressing real-world issues.

Catholic priest and blogger Ed Tomlinson told the Independent that Cardinal Prevost's choice of the name Leo is linked to a long tradition. He explained that Popes named Leo have often led the Church during tough or challenging times.

He said, "The papal name Leo, unsurprisingly, shows a pope who is going to be strong during a time of crisis, historically."

The last Pope with the same name was Pope Leo XIII, who reigned during the Industrial Revolution, marking the beginning of Marxism.

The first Pope with the same name was Pope Leo the Great, who led the church from 440 to 661. The name Leo has been adopted by 14 Popes, as per BBC.

When people hear the name Leo in Christianity, they often think of Pope Leo the Great, according to a report in The Times of India. He is renowned for his bravery even when confronted by Attila, a godless pagan who, in the summer of A.D. 452, pillaged, looted, and killed people as he got closer to Rome in Italy. He was also important in shaping Christian beliefs.

Last year, Pope Leo XVI talked about climate change, saying it was time to take real action. He urged people to build a "relationship of reciprocity" with the environment. He has also supported former Pope Francis's decision to allow women to be part of a key Vatican group called the Dicastery for Bishops.

Pope Francis, who became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013, died on April 21 at the age of 88 after suffering from age-related illness.