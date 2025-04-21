Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Pope, Shares Photo Of Pontiff Releasing Dove

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday joined millions across the globe to condole the death of Pope Francis who, he said, was a "global voice of compassion, justice and peace".

In a post on X, the Rae Bareli MP shared a photo of Pope Francis with a dove in his hand, and said: "He stood by the downtrodden and the marginalised, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity."

He added: "My thoughts are with the Catholic community in India and around the world."

Reports showed the photograph shared by Mr Gandhi was taken in May 2013, at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Pope Francis freed the dove from a cage as he was driven through the crowd during his weekly general audience.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.

Pope Francis' death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church," added the Cardinal.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Pope Francis and said he would always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," Mr Modi said in a post on X.

"From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," he added.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his meetings with the pontiff and said he was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. "His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace," he said.