Pope Francis Dies At 88: Who Could Be The Next Pontiff?

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff in history, died on Monday, at the age of 88. He died at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta following a prolonged battle with double pneumonia.

As the Vatican enters a period of mourning, the question now is who will succeed the beloved pontiff as the next leader of the Catholic Church. The election of a new pope, known as a papal conclave, is a critical moment in the life of the Church.

After the death of a pope, the College of Cardinals, which includes members under the age of 80, comes together to elect a new pontiff. This election takes place in the Sistine Chapel, where each cardinal casts a vote. To be elected, a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority of the votes.

While the conclave is held in secrecy, the Vatican often gives hints about potential candidates based on their leadership skills, beliefs, and support from other cardinals.

Several figures stand as potential candidates to take up the mantle left by Pope Francis.

Who Can Be The Next Pope?

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

One of the most talked-about names in the race to succeed Pope Francis is Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State.

Parolin, 70, is considered a seasoned diplomat who has served in various key Vatican roles, including as papal nuncio to Venezuela. He has built a reputation as a moderate figure within the Church.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, is the seventh Filipino to become a cardinal and could be the first Asian pope. He works in the Dicastery for Evangelisation, helping spread the faith. Made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI, Tagle, like Pope Francis, is known for his progressive views. He has spoken out against the harsh treatment of homosexuals, unwed mothers, and divorced Catholics, saying these groups were often isolated by the Church's language.

Cardinal Peter Erdo

Cardinal Erdo, 72, is a Hungarian cleric known for his conservative views within the Catholic Church. As a former president of the Council of Bishops' Conferences of Europe, he is also a devout Marian, dedicating his practices to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

He has opposed divorced or remarried Catholics from receiving Holy Communion, believing that marriage cannot be broken. He has also made controversial remarks, comparing the act of accepting refugees to human trafficking. Erdo was appointed a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2003.

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke

Cardinal Raymond Burke, born in Wisconsin, US, is known as an outspoken traditionalist. Made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, Burke has frequently clashed with Pope Francis over more liberal views, especially on issues like allowing divorced and remarried couples to receive the Eucharist.

He has criticised the Church's new stance on artificial contraception, civil marriages, and gay people. Burke has previously said that Catholic politicians who support legalised abortion, like Joe Biden, should not receive the Eucharist.

Cardinal Robert Sarah

Cardinal Robert Sarah, 76, from Guinea in Africa, is a prominent conservative figure in the Catholic Church. He is known for his strong views on keeping traditional practices and beliefs. Sarah has criticised some of Pope Francis's more liberal ideas, especially on marriage, family, and the role of women in the Church.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, 69, was close to Pope Francis and became president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy in 2022.

Made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2019, Zuppi has travelled globally, including a peace mission to Ukraine where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky but not Vladimir Putin. He also met former President Joe Biden in the US.

Before becoming a cardinal, Zuppi supported positive dialogue with the LGBTQ community, writing in a 2018 book that it's important to encourage understanding and a new approach to pastoral care for LGBTQ people.