Pope Francis Dies. What Happens Next? Vatican Rules Explained

Pope Francis, the religious head of 1.4 billion Catholics across the world, has died. He was 88. He suffered from various age-related ailments and was hospitalised for over a month. His death leaves the highest post for Catholics vacant, which needs to be filled through a long process at the Vatican.

Death Of Pope

After the death of a pope, the Vatican enters the interregnum period. This is the time between the pope's death and the election of a new leader. The camerlengo (the Vatican's administrator of property and revenues) first verifies the death. He does this by calling out the pope's baptismal name three times. If there is no response, he declares that the pope is dead. The practice of using a small silver hammer to tap the pope's forehead after his death was ended after 1963.

The Vatican then informs the world through its official channels that the pope has died.

The papal apartment is then locked by the camerlengo. Earlier, this was done to prevent looting. The camerlengo then arranges for the destruction of the Fisherman's Ring and the seal of the Pope. This symbolises the end of his rule.

A pope's funeral must be held within 4-6 days after his death, according to the Universi Dominici Gregis constitution that governs the papal transition. The pope is then buried at St Peter's Basilica unless he has requested to be buried elsewhere.

A nine-day mourning period follows.

New Pope's Election

The papal conclave to choose their next pope begins around 15-20 days after the pope's death. Cardinals who are under 80 years of age gather at the Vatican for this secretive process. They are locked inside the Sistine Chapel and cut off from the outside world. They practically have no contact with the media or phones during this period.

They then vote in multiple rounds until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority. And the ballots are burned after each vote. A black smoke signals no decision has been made, while white smoke indicates a new pope has been elected.

New Pope's Announcement

After the election of a new pope, he is formally asked if he accepts his role. If he agrees, he must select a papal name, which is often inspired by past saints. Then the Senior Cardinal Deacon proclaims in Latin, "Habemus Papam" (which means "we have a pope"), from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica. Moments later, the new pope greets his followers in St Peter's Square and offers his first blessings as the pope.