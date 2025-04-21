"Pope Francis' Affection For Indians Will Always Be Cherished": PM Modi

Condoling the death of Pope Francis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Catholic priest's affection for the people of India will always be cherished. The 88-year-old leader of 1.4 billion Catholics across the world, suffering from various ailments, breathed his last at the Vatican this morning.

PM Modi, who had met the Pope at the G7 summit in Italy last year, said he was deeply pained by Pope's death and extended his condolences to the Catholic community.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage by millions across the world," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said Pope Francis had devoted himself to realising the ideals of Lord Christ from a young age. "He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," he added.

Recalling when he met him on several occasions, the prime minister said the pope inspired him in his journey to ensure an inclusive development.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace," said PM Modi.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) had approached PM Modi in 2022 regarding inviting the Pope to India. CBCI President Mar Andrews Thazhath had said that the PM had asked him to make his visit possible at the earliest. But it could not become a reality for the ailing Catholic leader.