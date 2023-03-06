'Unforgivable': Iran's Supreme Leader On Suspected Poisoning Of Schoolgirls

Hundreds of girls across the country have been hospitalised for suspected poisoning.

Iran's supreme leader said on Monday that poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls in recent months is an "unforgivable" crime amid spread of suspected poisoning across the country with hundreds of girls hospitalised.

"Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students' poisoning. This is an unforgivable crime... the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media.

