UN Security Council To Discuss Today Over Ukraine Nuclear Plant Attack

Russia And Ukraine blame each other of striking Zaporizhzhia power plant attack.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to address the crisis at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, the power plant that Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of having bombed, diplomatic sources said.

A source in the Security Council presidency, currently held by China, told AFP on Wednesday that the meeting would occur August 11 at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT).

A second diplomatic source at United Nations headquarters in New York said the council's 15 member nations would gather at the request of Russia, one of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- along with Britain, China, France and the United States -- which hold veto power over UN resolutions.

Bombings on Tuesday night left at least 14 people dead in southeastern Ukraine near the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest in Europe and whose occupation by invading Russian forces has alarmed the international community.

The G7 group of most industrialized nations warned on Wednesday that Moscow's continued occupation of the plant "endangers the region," and called for return of the facility to Ukrainian control.

The tensions have brought back memories of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in then Soviet Ukraine, which killed hundreds of people and spread radioactive contamination over much of Europe.

