'Condemn Use Of Lethal Force' in Myanmar: UN Chief

"I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "use of lethal force" in Myanmar after two people were killed on Saturday when security forces opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, the country's second largest city.

I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar.



The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable.



Everyone has a right to peaceful assembly. I call on all parties to respect election results and return to civilian rule. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 21, 2021

"I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Guterres wrote on Twitter. "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)