UK's Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

Prince Harry visited Ukraine on Thursday, a spokesperson said Thursday, becoming the second British royal to travel to the country since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

The 40-year-old prince spent time with war casualties in Lviv in western Ukraine, the spokesperson told AFP.

The trip was only announced after Harry, a former British Army captain, had left the conflict-torn nation.

King Charles III's younger son visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic that treats and helps rehabilitate wounded military personnel and civilians.

He was accompanied by members of his Invictus Games Foundation, a multi-sport event he founded in 2014 for injured serving and former soldiers.

Harry also met Ukraine's minister of veterans affairs Natalia Kalmykova.

He made the trip to Lviv after sitting in a London court on Tuesday and Wednesday for his appeal against a government decision to scale back his police protection when he visits Britain.

The downgrade came after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. The prince wants the security reinstated.

His aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh -- who is married to Charles's youngest brother, Prince Edward -- visited Kyiv in April last year.

Last month, Charles welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to his country estate at Sandringham in eastern England just days after the Ukrainian president received a White House dressing down by US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance.

