Boris Johnson Apologises In Parliament 'Unreservedly' For 'Partygate' Fine

Boris Johnson said Tuesday the British public "had a right to expect better of their prime minister" after he was fined for breaking lockdown laws during a Downing Street party.

Addressing parliament for the first time since the April 12 fine, he reiterated that he did not think he had done anything wrong at the time. "That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly," he said.

