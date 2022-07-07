Need 'Calmness, Unity': UK's Liz Truss After Boris Johnson Resigns

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for "calmness and unity" Thursday after Boris Johnson quit as Conservative Party leader following a series of scandals and an exodus of cabinet ministers.

"The PM has made the right decision. The Government under Boris's leadership had many achievements -- delivering Brexit, vaccines and backing Ukraine. We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found," she tweeted from Bali where she is scheduled to attend a G20 ministerial meeting on Friday.

