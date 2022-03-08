'Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Putin': Joe Biden

Ukraine Russia War: Biden said Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Russia would be unable to ever control all of Ukraine, vowing the war would "never be a victory" for President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear -- Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," Biden said. "Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)