Ukraine Says Russia Has Resumed Air Attacks After Easter Truce

Russia has resumed air attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine, regional Ukrainian officials said Monday, after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of violating an Easter truce.

"The Russian army has launched drones at the region," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram.

He said a home was damaged and a fire broke out at a food establishment but no injuries had been reported.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, said that Russian air attacks had resumed there as well.

"On the morning of April 21, at about 4:57 am, the enemy attacked the city with missiles, the type is being determined. There were no casualties or damage," he wrote.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday accused Russia of carrying out more than 2,000 violations of the Easter truce, but said there had been no air raid alerts across Ukraine and suggested extending a pause on aerial strikes.

There have been "no air raid alerts today", he said, proposing "to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days."

