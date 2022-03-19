Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: Ukraine, Russia Signal Progress In Talks As Attacks Continue

The two sides are currently holding negotiations remotely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called again for talks with Moscow today, saying they were the "only chance for Russia to minimise the damage done with their own mistakes" after invading.

The two sides are currently holding negotiations remotely but so far, like previous rounds, they have yielded little progress.

Russia, which has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24, has requested that its neighbour never join the Western NATO military alliance, as well as demanding its "demilitarisation" and "denazification".

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 19, 2022 08:16 (IST) Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for their assistance in evacuating Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in the Sumy oblast of Ukraine.

"I write to express my sincere thanks to you and your government for extending support and assistance in rescuing and evacuating some Bangladeshi nationals along with the Indians who were stranded in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine," Hasina said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi.

Mar 19, 2022 07:56 (IST) French President "extremely concerned" over Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed Friday his "extreme concern" over the fate of Ukraine's Mariupol in over an hour of talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, urging "a lifting of the siege and humanitarian access" to the city.

Mar 19, 2022 07:37 (IST) China-US Should Share World Responsibilities, Xi Jinping Tells Joe Biden Over Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said war is "in no one's interest" during a phone call Friday with Joe Biden in which the US president aimed to pressure Beijing into joining Western condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said war is "in no one's interest" during a phone call Friday with Joe Biden in which the US president aimed to pressure Beijing into joining Western condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.