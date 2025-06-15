Russia Says It Struck Oil Refinery That Supplies Fuel To Ukrainian Army

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Russian forces struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian troops.

Missiles were launched from sea and air, with drones used in the attack, per Russian officials.

The claim of the strike's success remains unverified, with no immediate Ukrainian response. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Russian forces carried out an overnight strike on the Kremenchuk oil refinery that supplies fuel to Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry's statement said that missiles had been fired at the refinery in Ukraine's Poltava region from both sea and air and that strike drones were also used in what it said had been a successful attack.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield report and there was no immediate Ukrainian comment on the Russian statement.

Russia has claimed Ukraine's eastern Donbas region as its own and controls most of its two regions, Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukraine is fighting to stop Russia taking control of the rest of Donbas and has said it plans to retake territory it has lost through a combination of force and diplomacy.

The Russian Defence Ministry said separately that its forces had taken control of the village of Malynivka in the Donetsk region, known in Russia as Ulyanovka.

It also said its forces had advanced deep into enemy defences in Ukraine's Sumy region and inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian units there. Sumy is not one of the regions Russia has formally claimed as its own, but it has spoken of creating a buffer zone there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured Andriivka village in northeastern Sumy as part of a drive to expel Russian forces from the area.

He says Russia has amassed 53,000 troops in the vicinity.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)