What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Said About Russia-Ukraine War

Russia-Ukraine War: The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its fourth week.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to do their bit for the people of Ukraine. The couple has made donations to charities to support Ukrainians as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete Serhii Karaivan, who died while fighting against Russian forces.

As per Fox News, the couple's Archewell Foundation announced on Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have donated to several organisations working on the ground to support the Ukrainian people.

These organisations include HIAS (Helping Ukrainian Families Settle), World Central Kitchen, the World Health Organization, and The HALO Trust. Notably, The HALO Trust is an organisation Harry's late mother Princess Diana supported.

Meghan and Harry's foundation also paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete Serhii Karaivan, who died on March 13 while fighting against Russian forces. Harry, who served in the army for more than 10 years, started the Invictus Games in 2014.

"Finally, our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack," the foundation said in its statement.

Meghan and Harry first condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 25 through a statement posted on the Archewell website that read, "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE."

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the statement said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.