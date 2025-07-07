Russian Strikes Target 2 Recruitment Centres, 4 Injured, Says Ukraine Army

The Ukrainian army said Monday Russian strikes targeted two recruitment centres in separate cities, wounding four people, in the latest announced attack on the military facilities.

The Russian drone attacks on recruitment centres appear to be the latest of a new trend following similar strikes over the weekend and last week.

The army said on social media a strike on a recruitment centre in Kharkiv wounded three people while a separate drone attack on a centre in Zaporizhzhia further south left one wounded.

"These strikes are part of a comprehensive enemy operation aimed at disrupting mobilisation in Ukraine," Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications, a government-funded body, wrote on social media.

It added that Russia had attacked recruitment centres last week in the cities of Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rig, and Poltava.

Mobilisation centres across Ukraine have been hit before since Russia invaded in 2022, but mainly through apparent sabotage attacks, carried out on the ground.

Military recruitment is a deeply divisive issue in Ukraine, and dozens of men have died fleeing the country to evade conscription.

