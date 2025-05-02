"Not Ending Anytime Soon": JD Vance On Russia-Ukraine War Amid Ceasefire Talks

The war in Ukraine is not going to end "any time soon," US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

It is "going to be up to the Russians and Ukrainians now that each side knows what the other's terms for peace are. It's going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict," Vance told Fox News' Bret Baier.

"It's not going anywhere, Bret. It's not going to end any time soon," Vance added.

