Russia To Impose Retaliatory Sanctions On West

Wreckage of an aircraft which crashed into a private house in Kyiv on Friday (AFP photo)

Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions would cause problems for Russia but they would be solvable, as it had reduced its dependence on foreign imports.

He declined to comment on how long Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)