Ukraine Crisis: Biden Says Russian Government Cut Off From Western Finances

Joe Biden said there is still time for diplomacy and to 'avert the worst case scenario' in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia, including steps to starve the country of financing, saying Moscow had started an invasion of Ukraine.

"We're implementing sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt. That means we've cut off Russia's government from Western financing," Biden said.

The measures also would target financial institutions, and Russian "elites," the US leader said.

The US President said Russia has begun to invade Ukraine and plans to go much further than he had previously indicated.

"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," the US leader said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated plans to send troops deep into the Donbas region.

"He's setting up a rationale to take more territory by force," Biden said in an address from the White House.

Biden also said the United States would continue to supply "defensive" weapons to Ukraine against a Russian invasion and deploy more US troops to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

"I have authorized additional movements of US forces and equipment, already stationed in Europe, to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania," Biden said.

"Let me be clear, these are totally defensive moves on our part."

Biden said there was still time to avert the "worst case scenario" of a bloody full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine through diplomacy.

"There's no question that Russia is the aggressor, so we're clear eyed about the challenges we're facing," Biden said in a nationwide address from the White House.

"Nonetheless, there is still time to avert the worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people if they move as suggested."