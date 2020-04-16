UK To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown For At Least 3 Weeks

"The government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks," said Raab -- who is standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus.

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for "at least" another three weeks. (Representational)

London, United Kingdom:

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for "at least" another three weeks, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, as hundreds across the country continue to die daily from the outbreak.

