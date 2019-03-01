UK Teen Who Joined ISIS Moved From Refugee Camp After Threats: Report

Shamima Begum was 15 when she ran away to join ISIS with two school friends in 2015. (Reuters)

Shamima Begum, a British teenager of Bangladeshi descent who ran away in 2015 to become an ISIS bride, has been moved from a Syrian refugee camp she received threats, her family's lawyer has said.

The 19-year-old and her newborn son were moved from the Al-Hol camp due to "safety concerns around her and her baby", the Guardian reported on Friday citing lawyer Tasnime Akunjee.

Last week Begum, who left the UK in 2015 with two school friends, said she wanted to return home for the health of her then-unborn child.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered stripping off of her UK citizenship, a move Begum called "unjust" and "hard to swallow".

On Friday, British tabloid Sun reported that Begum had received death threats since speaking out about her plight.

British officials have ruled out any effort inside Syria to extract Begum and her child.

Her family has pleaded for the mother and child to be allowed to come back to Britain. They say the teenager should face justice if she is found to have broken the law by travelling to Syria.

Earlier this week, a shooting range in Wirral in north-west England defended its use of Begum's image as a target, saying it had received a large number of requests from customers.