UK Revokes Citizenship Of 19-Year-Old Shamima Begum Who Joined ISIS

Britain on Wednesday revoked the citizenship of Shamima Begum who had left the United Kingdom four years ago to join the Islamic State in Syria.

According to Dhaka Tribune, British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday decided to revoke the citizenship of Shamima, who was 15 when she travelled to Syria, based on the fact that her mother has dual citizenship of the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.

While responding, Begum who is seeking to return to Britain, called the British government move "hard to swallow", the CNN reported.

The 19-year-old East London native joined ISIS in Syria in 2015 along with two classmates. She is currently in a refugee camp in northeast Syria where she fled fighting in the east of the country along with hundreds of other people with links to ISIS.

The recent action of revoking citizenship has sparked a debate about the legality behind it. However, a spokesman for the Home Office said that the Home Secretary can deprive someone of their British citizenship "where it would not render the individual stateless."

Begum, who recently gave birth to a child, also said that the move is unjust for her son.