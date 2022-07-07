UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns

Boris Johnson resigned as UK Prime Minister today

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday quit as Conservative party leader, after three tumultuous years in charge marked by Brexit, Covid and mounting scandals.

Mr Johnson, 58, announced that he would step down after a slew of resignations this week from his top team in protest at his leadership but would stay on as Prime Minister until a replacement is found.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer welcomed his departure. But Mr Starmer said what was needed was "a proper change of government" and demanded a no-confidence vote in parliament, rather than Mr Johnson "clinging on for months and months to come".

Even while eyeing the exit, Mr Johnson on Thursday sought to steady the ship with several appointments to replace the departed cabinet members. They included Greg Clark, an arch "remainer" opposed to Brexit.

Mr Johnson had been clinging on to power despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations, expressing defiance late Wednesday.