UK Police Report 'Number Of Fatalities' In Plymouth Shooting

Police in southwest England said Thursday there had been "a number of fatalities" in a "serious firearms incident" in the city of Plymouth, which a local lawmaker described as "not terror related".

Devon and Cornwall Police said it had declared a "critical incident" in the Keyham area of Plymouth early Thursday evening after responding alongside other emergency services including ambulance staff.

"There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment," the force said in a statement.

"A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained," it added, asking people not to speculate or share pictures of the scene.

Details of what unfolded in the city of around 262,000 residents in the southwest English county Devon remained unclear.

Local MP Johnny Mercer urged people to "remain calm" as they awaited updates from police.

"The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth," he said on Twitter.

Interior Minister Priti Patel called the incident "shocking" and that her thoughts were "with those affected" but did not reveal further details of what occurred.

"I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support," she tweeted.

"I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

British media said witnesses had reported hearing loud bangs and gunshots before police swamped the area.

Earlier, South Western Ambulance Service said it had responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams, air and ground ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

Luke Pollard, another local MP, said the situation looked like "a very grim day for our city and our community".

"Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice," he added.

