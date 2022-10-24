UK PM Contest Live Updates: Rishi Sunak May Become UK PM Today

Rishi Sunak is set to become UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after former PM Boris Johnson pulled out of the leadership race in surprise Sunday move. The British Conservative leader's next challenger, Penny Mordaunt, is far from securing the crucial backing required to contest to replace outgoing PM Liz Truss. Candidates are required to secure the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs by 1300 GMT or 6:30 PM IST. Mr Sunak crossed that threshold by Friday night and has amassed nearly 150 public nominations from Tory lawmakers.
Here are the LIVE Updates on UK Prime Minister Contest:
Rishi Sunak already has the backing of 142 members of parliament while Penny Mordaunt has the support of 29. If the latter cannot earn the backing of 100 MPs, Mr Sunak would win the Tory leadership and by default, become the next UK PM.
Ahead of that possibility, here's a look at some controversies that have marred Mr Sunak.
Many Indians are delighted at the prospect of Rishi Sunak becoming the first person of Indian origin to become British prime minister on Monday, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali.
Boris Johnson pulled out of the prime ministerial race late on Sunday, boosting Sunak's chances of taking the top job and replacing his Conservative party leadership rival Liz Truss, who quit after a month and a half as her support evaporated.
Priti Patel, a loyalist of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, on Monday came out in support of Rishi Sunak to take over at 10 Downing Street as the Conservative Party leader after her former boss withdrew from the leadership contest.
The Indian-origin former home secretary, who resigned from the Cabinet when Liz Truss was elected the Prime Minister last month, said the Tories must put political differences aside to give Sunak the best chance of succeeding as the new leader.
Her intervention came as the former chancellor looks well poised as the frontrunner to make history as the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK, with publicly voiced support for Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt still well short of the 100-MPs threshold. Read more