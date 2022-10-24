Rishi Sunak's Indian Connection Explained In 10 Points

Rishi Sunak took oath as MP from Yorkshire, on the Bhagavad Gita in the Parliament. He was the first UK parliamentarian to do so.

Both his parents are of Indian descent. Sunak's parents, pharmacists, migrated from East Africa to the UK in the 1960s.

Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys chief Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy. They have two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka.

As Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson's leadership, Rishi Sunak lit Diwali diyas at his residence on Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak often speaks of his heritage and how his family reminded him often about values and culture.

Like most Indian households, education was a key aspect of parenting in the Sunak household. Rishi Sunak is a Stanford University graduate and a former investment banker.

Rishi Sunak visits Bangalore with his wife and two children often to meet his in-laws.

During the campaigning for the PM's post in the summer of 2022, Rishi Sunak faced criticism on various fronts including his lavish house, expensive suits, and shoes. Rishi shared a statement that the Bhagavad Gita often rescues him during stressful situations and reminds him to be dutiful.

Rishi Sunak has a net worth of over 700 million pounds and is very vested in properties in the UK. Apart from owning a mansion in Yorkshire, Rishi and his wife Akshata own a property in Kensington in central London.