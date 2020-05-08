UK PM Boris Johnson's Divorce With Indian-Origin Wife Marina Wheeler Finalised

Boris Johnson is the first British Prime Minister to divorce while in office in 250 years

Boris Johnson has become the first British Prime Minister to divorce while in office in 250 years as papers filed by his Indian-origin ex-wife Marina Wheeler earlier this year were granted recently.

The 55-year-old had announced his engagement with fiancee Carrie Symonds soon after the decree absolute was filed in February. Ms Symonds, 32, who moved into Downing Street with Mr Johnson in July last year, gave birth to their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson last Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mirror, Boris Johnson's divorce from Ms Wheeler, his second wife, was finalised with the grant of the decree just before the birth of the baby on April 29.

Ms Wheeler, whose mother Dip Singh was from Punjab, is a barrister and columnist who has four grown up children with Boris Johnson.

On February 18, she obtained permission from the Central Family Court in London to apply for a decree absolute, the legal document ending a marriage.

The newspaper believes the paperwork was filed "immediately" and it is believed Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler could each end up with 4 million pounds from the divorce settlement.

Marina Wheeler, who has previously written about surviving cancer, is due to publish "The Lost Homestead" about her mother, who married her father, BBC foreign correspondent Charles Wheeler, in 1962.

Boris Johnson's first marriage was to socialite Allegra Mostyn-Owen, between 1987 and 1993. With his latest divorce, he has become the first British Prime Minister to divorce while in office since Augustus FitzRoy, the Duke of Grafton, back in 1769.