UK Photojournalist Stabbed To Death By Teenage Son In US: Police

A British photojournalist was tragically stabbed to death on a hiking trail in California, with his teenage son now facing charges for the murder, the Independent reported.

Paul Lowe, an award-winning photographer known for documenting conflicts like the siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian war, was found dead on October 12 in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The 61-year-old had suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

His 19-year-old son, Emir Lowe, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated, "The District Attorney's office filed one count of murder against suspect Emir Lowe for the murder of his father, Christian Paul Lowe. There is no additional information at this time."

Emir Lowe is charged with one count of murder and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday at the West Covina Courthouse, according to police.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:28 p.m. on Mount Baldy Road, near Stoddard Canyon Falls. Authorities responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and found a "white male adult suffering trauma to his upper torso."

Paul Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The sheriff's department added that a man fitting the suspect's description was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle, which later crashed a few miles away. The individual was detained for further investigation.

King's College London, where Paul Lowe was a visiting professor in war studies, expressed their condolences, stating that the esteemed photojournalist would be "deeply missed."

"Paul was a Visiting Professor in the Department of War Studies, a Professor of Photojournalism at the University of the Arts London, and an award-winning photojournalist with VII Academy. A friend, colleague and collaborator whose work had a huge impact in shining a spotlight on the Siege of Sarajevo and addressing its legacy, we were privileged to work with him on several projects related to art and reconciliation.

"His boundless energy, warmth, creativity, initiative and enthusiasm were contagious and uniquely inspiring. He will be deeply missed.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult time."

