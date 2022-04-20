UAE Rolls Out Changes In Entry Visa And Long-Term Residency Scheme: All You Need To Know

UAE comprises seven sheikhdoms, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. (File)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated the Entry and Residence Scheme, which will now offer different types of entry visas with simplified requirements. Taking to Twitter, the UAE government informed that the rules aim at retaining and attracting global talent, increasing the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market and fostering a sense of stability, among residents of the nation.

In the caption, the authorities said that the latest expanded amendments offer different types of entry visas with more benefits as well as easier meeting requirements. Under the scheme, the visas do not require any host or sponsor, the UAE government said.

The changes have been introduced to retain and attract global talent, increasing the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market, according to the government.

#UAE adopted a new Entry and Residence Scheme including new categories and expanding the scope of beneficiaries. A step that supports the country's competitiveness in the tourism, economic and educational sectors. pic.twitter.com/BKApLKiXJz — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) April 18, 2022

It is to mention that UAE comprises seven sheikhdoms, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Now, here are the newly updated visa rules that the UAE government has announced:

Golden Visas

According to Khaleej Times, this long-term-10-year residence visa, also known as the Golden visa, is granted to exceptional talents, investors, outstanding students and graduates, entrepreneurs, humanitarian pioneers, scientists and professional and frontline heroes.

The scheme allows Golden Residence Visa holders to sponsor their family members, regardless of age. The visa holders can also sponsor support services (domestic) labourers without any limit on the number. The authorities have stated that there are no restrictions related to a maximum duration of stay outside the UAE in order to keep the visa valid.

Aiming at attracting and retaining talents, the UAE updates the Golden Residence rules as a part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme. The scope of beneficiaries is expanded offering more benefits including 10 years renewable residence pic.twitter.com/WwWWBWh9jY — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) April 18, 2022

5-year Green Visas

This visa is offered to talented, skilled professionals, freelancers, investors and entrepreneurs. The Green Visa offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the nation after the residence permit is cancelled or expired.

A skilled employee without a sponsor or employer can get a 5-year residency if they have a valid employment contract. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation informed that eligible candidates should be classified in the third, second or first occupational level.

On the other hand, the new scheme allows a freelancer or self-employed individual to obtain a 5-year residency track despite no sponsor or employer, but only if they have a freelance or self-employment permit.

The new system for residence visas and entry permits offers new types of residence permits for investors, skilled employees, self-employment and family members. The new types provide customized benefits to each category. pic.twitter.com/7JI8qjMsKm — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) April 18, 2022

Entry visas

Lastly, according to Khaleej Times, this amendment offers UAE visitors a variety of visa types for different visit purposes. This type of visa is introduced without requiring a host or sponsor for the first time. All entry visas are available for single or multiple entries. This includes visas for jobs, business, tourism, visit, studies and temporary work mission.