Twitter's Former Executive Asks People Not To Work At Company After Elon Musk's 'Toxic' Takeover

A former Twitter executive recently advised people not to work at or advertise Twitter after Elon Musk's purchase of the company. Taking to social media, Katie Jacobs Stanton, Twitter's former vice president for global media, called Mr Musk's Twitter takeover "toxic" and recommended people and brands to stay away from the microblogging site.

"In a million years, I never thought I would feel this, let alone Tweet this, but I would not recommend any person work at Twitter nor any brand advertise on Twitter given this toxic takeover," Ms Stanton wrote on Twitter.

According to The Independent, Ms Stanton left Twitter six years ago, and now serves as a board member at a number of companies including Yahoo, and runs her own investment firm, Moxxie Ventures.

Ms Stanton made the comment last week on Wednesday in the wake of an email Elon Musk sent to the remaining employees of the company, demanding that they commit to a new "hardcore" working setup or resign.

In her post, she retweeted a report about the email, in which Mr Musk spoke about a "fork in the road". Mr Musk also said that the site would need to become "extremely hardcore", which would mean "working long hours at high intensity". He told the Twitter staff that they would either commit to the new version of the company or reject it and resign. Nearly 1,200 employees resigned after the ultimatum, forcing Twitter to close their offices till Monday.

Following the mass exodus, hashtags including RIP Twitter, Damn Twitter and Twitter HQ started trending on the platform as users flocked to send "last tweets" and farewell notes. However, even amidst the latest twist in the long saga of Twitter under Mr Musk's control, the "Chief Twit" didn't seem to be worried. "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," Mr Musk tweeted on Friday.

Notably, ever since the tech billionaire took over Twitter last month, he fired about 50% of the staff, scraped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours. His attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service have also led to a slew of fake accounts and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform. But even amidst all this, Mr Musk continues to reiterate that Twitter has been hitting an all-time high in usage.