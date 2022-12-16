Twitter Spaces Not Working For Users, 'Legacy Bug', Says Elon Musk

Twitter Spaces is a feature that lets you have live audio conversations on the platform

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk today said that 'Twitter Spaces', a feature that lets you have live audio conversations on the platform, is not working because of a "legacy bug".

Responding to a user who reported a glitch in Twitter Spaces, Musk said, "We're fixing a Legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow".

We're fixing a Legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

This comes a day after Twitter suspended accounts of several journalists who covered Elon Musk.

All the suspended reporters have in recent months written about Musk, and changes at the platform since he bought it.

Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk tweeted: "Same doxxing rules apply to "journalists" as to everyone else," a reference to Twitter rules banning sharing of personal information, called doxxing.

He added: "Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."

Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

On Wednesday, the Twitter account that tracked flights of Musk's private jet was shut down despite the billionaire's statement that he is a free speech absolutist.

Twitter later sent out word that it updated its policy to prohibit tweets, in most cases, from giving away someone's location in real time.

Twitter has lurched from one controversy to the next since Musk took control in late October.

The billionaire's talk of unfettered speech scared off major advertisers and caught the attention of regulators.