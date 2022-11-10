Twitter Might Soon Enable Users To Save Videos, Hints Elon Musk

Days after Elon Musk confirmed an $8 monthly fee for Twitter's coveted blue tick, the verification service was launched for iOS users in several countries. According to the microblogging platform, Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to new features such as editing a tweet. Now, the Tesla CEO has hinted that Twitter might soon also allow users to save videos on the platform.

Elon Musk recently conducted a poll on Twitter asking users if they see “far fewer bots/scams/spam” on the platform after he acquired it. Responding to this, a user urged, “Bruhh all I want is a save video button I can even pay”.

Bruhh all i want is save video button i can even pay???? https://t.co/F9I5mCUOPk — ???? (@Ki_PenYakki_ay) November 10, 2022

The billionaire entrepreneur soon replied to the user and wrote “coming”.

Coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Twitter has rolled out its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, for iOS devices in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK. By paying $7.99 per month, Twitter users can get the sought-after blue tick next to their names. Earlier the checkmark indicated that the account holder is authentic and active. However, now anyone who pays the monthly fee can get the blue tick. According to Twitter, such users “will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.”

Elon Musk's contentious move to charge a fee for the blue tick has drawn backlash from many long-term users of the platform. However, the Tesla CEO has been defending his decision saying that the fee is reasonable. He recently, in a tweet, responded to people sulking over the monthly fee and wrote, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8”.

Elon Musk even had a war of words with US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the subscription fee on Twitter. Taking a dig at her, he later shared a photo of a T-shirt that read, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.”