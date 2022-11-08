Elon Musk Posts Meme To Defend $8 Blue Tick Price, Says '100%' When Asked If He Will Pay

Elon Musk took yet another sly dig at the Congresswoman on Twitter.

Twitter's app in Apple's App Store was updated on Saturday to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform. Musk's decision is now being debated across the internet. Elon Musk and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even had a war of words about it a few days ago.

Today, Elon Musk again shared a post without attaching any text to the photo of a T-shirt, leaving the microblogging users in splits.

When Mr Musk posted a photo of a t-shirt that read, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8," taking a dig at New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Twitter CEO received a question from former Democratic Party candidate and writer Heidi Briones about the new blue tick fees.

Heidi Briones asked to Elon Musk, "Are you going to pay the $8, Elon?" in the comment section, and he replied 100%.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

Elated by his reply, Heidi Briones tweeted a screen shot of the conversation with the caption, "BRB, framing this."

Here is the timeline of the Twitter spat for a better understanding of the whole debate between them. Let's take a look :

Elon Musk announced a week ago that those who are verified on Twitter will be charged a $8 subscription fee.

Then, on November 2, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, tweeted, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan."

Replying to AOC, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated; now pay $8."