Twitter, Facebook And Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users

Social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are reportedly down for thousands of users globally. The maximum outages were reported from users in the US.

Several Twitter users reported that they were unable to post new tweets and were countering an error message that said, "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

Twitter's support team said that they are aware of the issue and working to get it fixed.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," Twitter support said.

The bug comes as billionaire owner Elon Musk has slashed Twitter's staff since taking over the company in October, leading to concerns about the viability of the service with fewer engineers.

Outage tracking website Downdetector also showed a spike in user glitch reports for the two Meta platforms - Twitter and Facebook.

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.