Turkish Man Injured In Christchurch Attacks Dies; Death Toll 51: Minister

A gunman killed worshippers at two mosques on March 15. (File)

A Turkish citizen who was wounded during the attacks at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch on March 15 has died, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday, raising the death toll from the shooting to 51.

"We have unfortunately lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan, who was critically wounded in the heinous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Tuyan's brother told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that Tuyan had been taken to surgery on Thursday, but that he could not be saved.

"He had surgery today, they couldn't stop the bleeding so we lost him. We were happy because we thought it was going well, he had been battling for 50 days," Yahya Tuyan said, according to Anadolu.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist from Australia, has been charged with 50 counts of murder for New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting. Fifty other people were injured in the attacks, which occurred during Friday prayers.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.