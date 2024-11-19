24-Year-Old Man Mauled To Death By Great White Shark Off New Zealand's Chatham Islands

A 24-year-old commercial diver named Jade Kahukore-Dixon died following a shark attack near New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands. The incident occurred while he was diving off a boat on Tuesday, November 19. Emergency services responded around midday and rushed him to Chatham Islands Health Centre, but he could not be saved, news.com.au reported. The Chatham Islands lie about 800 kilometres east of New Zealand's South Island, and such incidents are rare but deeply shocking for the community.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man died in hospital after being attacked by a shark on the islands on Tuesday.

"Emergency services were called around midday, following reports the man - who had been diving off a boat - had been critically injured. He was rushed to Chatham Island Hospital, but has since died," the spokesperson said.

The man's grieving father Jacky Dixon told Stuff his son was “an amazing boy” who loved fishing and diving.

"I couldn't believe it. I kept picturing him when he was little. I'm not going to have my son. He would do anything to protect his family. He was an amazing boy, a very much loved family member," he said. Mr Dixon said his son often saw great whites but wasn't afraid of them, adding he would hide behind rocks before sneaking back to the boat.

Chatham Islands mayor Monique Croon said she knew the young man. "He's a local boy. He's well-known and well-liked, which will be devastating for our commercial divers … everybody is in shock. It's the biggest risk, the biggest fear," she said.

This incident marks the first fatal shark attack in New Zealand since 2021 when 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow lost her life to a great white shark at Waihi Beach on the North Island. Historical records reveal that at least 29 lives have been lost to shark attacks in New Zealand since 1860.

Contrary to their fearsome reputation, shark attacks are exceedingly rare. The International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reports an average of six deaths annually. Last year, 14 people were killed in shark attacks, up from nine in 2022. Experts stress that shark encounters are typically non-predatory and mistaken identity often drives attacks on humans.



