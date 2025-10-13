Trump Says Will Restore Merit-Based Education, Eliminate Anti-American Ideology

US President Donald Trump's latest crackdown comes on education institutes and their ideologies. He has vowed to eliminate what he describes as "woke, socialist, and anti-American ideology" from US college campuses. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump made it clear that his administration will "fix" this fast and restore merit and hard work-based education over "group identity".

"Throughout most of our History, America's Colleges and Universities have been a Great Strategic Asset of the United States. Tragically, however, much of Higher Education has lost its way, and is now corrupting our Youth and Society with WOKE, SOCIALIST, and ANTI-AMERICAN Ideology that serves as justification for discriminatory practices by Universities that are Unconstitutional and Unlawful (sic)," wrote President Trump in a post.

"My Administration is fixing this, and FAST, with our Great Reform Agenda in Higher Education. Our Nation's Great Institutions will once again prioritize Merit and Hard Work before "group identity," resulting in tremendous new Research and Opportunity to benefit all Americans, and Equality being honored in American Businesses, Courts, and Culture (sic)," he added.

President Trump vowed to "forcefully" enforce federal law against universities that continue to "illegally discriminate based on race or sex." At the same time, the President invited colleges and universities, willing to "quickly return to the pursuit of truth and achievement", to enter into an agreement with the federal government and help bring about the "Golden Age of Academic Excellence in Higher Education."

Institutes entering into an agreement with the government will agree to follow federal law, and protect the civil rights of all students, faculty, and employees on campuses, the President noted.

Additionally, they will "stop racist admission policies" and put an end to "unjust and illegal discrimination in faculty hiring," as per the President's vision.

"These institutions will commit to high quality standards, an intellectually open campus environment (including the protection of free speech and debate), institutional neutrality, major steps toward affordability for students, and an end to the entanglement of foreign money in the finances of American universities," he added.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:01 PM EST 10/12/25



President Trump opines that Americans deserve to be treated in accordance with their demonstrated achievements and potential and once the US manages to regain this "fundamentally American Value", it will be unstoppable, he added.

US President also believes that the move will result in developing talent to lead lives of success and fulfilment, cultivate love of country and achievement, and "help make all Americans proud, safe, prosperous, and free."